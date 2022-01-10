Enstar announces LPT deal between unit, Aspen Insurance
Enstar (NASDAQ:ESGR) said its subsidiary reached an agreement for a ground-up loss portfolio transfer (NYSE:LPT) with Aspen Insurance for its 2019 and prior business.
Enstar’s unit will reinsure losses incurred on or prior to Dec. 31, 2019 on Aspen’s diverse mix of property, liability and specialty lines across the U.S., U.K. and other jurisdictions.
ESGR will assume net loss reserves of $3.12B in the LPT, which is subject to a limit of $3.57B.
The existing adverse development cover between the firms that closed in June 2020, under which Enstar assumed $770M of loss reserves will be absorbed into this LPT.
Premium and reserves under the LPT will be adjusted at closing for claims paid on and after Oct. 1.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
“This transaction will positively impact our capital position and enable us to further deploy into the continued attractive market environment while improving the protection of our future earnings from the potential impact of the recent soft market cycle," said Aspen group CEO Mark Cloutier.