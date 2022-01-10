Why did Oatly stock fall today? Recent IPOs are losing their luster

Jan. 10, 2022 4:47 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) fell 9.15% today on a rough day for high-growth story stocks across the market. Shares of OTLY are down almost 65% over the last six months. Shares hit a IPO low of $7.18 earlier in the day.
  • It was a rough day overall for the IPO class of 2021 with names like Torrid Holdings, Coupang, On Holding AG, Portillo's, ThredUp, Dutch Bros., Vita Coco Company, Weber, Solo Brands, Poshmark and Rent the Runway also lower.
  • Check the momentum marks on OTLY.
