Jan. 10, 2022

  • Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) dropped 3.2% after the Chinese tutoring company was cut to underweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley.
  • TAL Educiation's (TAL) price target was also cut to $3.50 from $5.40 by Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong.
  • China imposed non-profit status on tutoring firms in July. The tutoring firms including TAL (TAL) New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) and Gaotu Education (NYSE:GOTU) lost a majority of their value on the tougher regulations.
  • Earlier, the WSJ reported that New Oriental (EDU) laid off 60,000 staff last year after the Chinese crackdown on the education sector. New Oriental (EDU) shares fell 4.8% today.
  • The TAL price target cut reflects of sum-of-the-parts where the value of its K-9 busines is removed and the valuation of high school tutoring is also removed due to regulatory constraints. Morgan Stanley applied a 2x F2023 estimate EV/sales for the other remaining business as well as "small-scale" new businesses.
  • "After applying a 20% ADR risk discount, the stock offers less upside potential to than the industry average," Zhong wrote in a note yesterday.
  • Recall in November, Chinese tutoring stocks gain amid report on New Oriental founder insider buying.
