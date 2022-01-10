Why did Moderna stock go up today? Guidance raise and Omicron booster

Jan. 10, 2022 4:56 PM ETMRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) closed as the best performer in the S&P 500 as investors propelled the beaten-down biotech after the company painted an upbeat outlook for its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine.
  • At the ongoing JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference, CEO Stephane Bancel announced $18.5B worth of advance purchase agreements (APA) for the mRNA-based vaccine in 2022. Back in November, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm valued its 2022 APAs at only $17B.
  • In addition, the company plans to unveil an Omicron-specific booster vaccine in the fall of 2022. “We're doing it as we speak, as you know, for the fall of 2022. We are working on an Omicron-specific booster,” Bancel added. A short while ago, Bloomberg quoted him as saying that the Omicron booster would enter the clinical trials in weeks.
  • Earlier in the day, Moderna (MRNA) surged in reaction to a strategic collaboration agreement announced with Carisma Therapeutics for in vivo engineered CAR-M (chimeric antigen receptor monocyte) therapeutics.
  • While Moderna (MRNA) lost ~24% over the past month, its cash and equivalents had reached ~$5.6B at the end of September, indicating an over 10-fold increase from Q1 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.