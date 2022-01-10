Why did Moderna stock go up today? Guidance raise and Omicron booster
Jan. 10, 2022 4:56 PM ETMRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) closed as the best performer in the S&P 500 as investors propelled the beaten-down biotech after the company painted an upbeat outlook for its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine.
- At the ongoing JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference, CEO Stephane Bancel announced $18.5B worth of advance purchase agreements (APA) for the mRNA-based vaccine in 2022. Back in November, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm valued its 2022 APAs at only $17B.
- In addition, the company plans to unveil an Omicron-specific booster vaccine in the fall of 2022. “We're doing it as we speak, as you know, for the fall of 2022. We are working on an Omicron-specific booster,” Bancel added. A short while ago, Bloomberg quoted him as saying that the Omicron booster would enter the clinical trials in weeks.
- Earlier in the day, Moderna (MRNA) surged in reaction to a strategic collaboration agreement announced with Carisma Therapeutics for in vivo engineered CAR-M (chimeric antigen receptor monocyte) therapeutics.
- While Moderna (MRNA) lost ~24% over the past month, its cash and equivalents had reached ~$5.6B at the end of September, indicating an over 10-fold increase from Q1 2019.