Targa to buy back interests in JVs for $925m
Jan. 10, 2022 4:59 PM ETTRGP, EPDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- In 2018, Targa (NYSE:TRGP) partnered with private infrastructure sponsor Stonepeak to finance three development projects; today, Targa is buying out that financial partner.
- Going forward, Targa shareholders will own 75% of the Grand Prix NGL pipe, 100% of Train 6 fractionator at Mont Belvieu and 25% of Gulf Coast Express.
- The rate of return for the sponsor was not disclosed; however, the $925m paid today, compares to a commitment for the sponsor to invest $960m in the various projects.
- The deal will be effective as of January 14th.
- On the back of Enterprise (NYSE:EPD) announcing a $3.3b acquisition just this morning, it appears mid-stream management teams are planning for growth.