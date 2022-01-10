NRX Pharma closes more than 6% higher on promise of COVID vaccine against Omicron

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) closed 6.6% higher today after making a presentation at an investor conference that highlighted the potential of its COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant.
  • Early data has shown the vaccine, BriLife, has efficacy against the Delta variant. Preliminary findings indicated the vaccine may be effective against Omicron.
  • NRx made the announcement on the Omicron data during a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.
  • Last week, NRx filed an Emergency Use Authorization application with the FDA for the use of Zyesami (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19.
