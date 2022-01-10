Apple in talks to cover Major League Baseball - report

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has held "substantial" talks with Major League Baseball about broadcasting games next season on Apple TV+, the New York Post reports.
  • That would fulfill some broadcasting observers' long-held ambitions for Apple - but more important, it would help Apple keep pace with all the new-tech entrants into sports coverage, notably Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has been making NFL inroads with streaming.
  • The package MLB is selling is the weekday national games recently given up by ESPN (NYSE:DIS), which elected to forgo regular Monday and Wednesday games.
  • MLB has also talked to Amazon as well as Barstool Sports, according to the report.
  • The discussion comes in the middle of a baseball labor lockout, which would need to be resolved before there are games at all in 2022. But Apple and MLB have a long working relationship: The MLB app was one of the first on Apple's App Store in 2008.
  • Apple TV+ has broken through into a world of streaming ratings usually dominated by Netflix on the back of its hit series Ted Lasso.
