STAG Industrial announces CEO transition plan; names new CFO
Jan. 10, 2022
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) plans to appoint William Crooker as its new CEO and a member of its Board of Directors.
- Crooker, who currently serves as the company's President, CFO and Treasurer, will succeed Benjamin Butcher.
- Butcher is the current CEO and Chairman of the Board. He will transition to become the Executive Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2022.
- Furthermore, Matts Pinard has been appointed to the role of EVP, CFO and Treasurer.
