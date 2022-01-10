STAG Industrial announces CEO transition plan; names new CFO

Jan. 10, 2022 5:05 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) plans to appoint William Crooker as its new CEO and a member of its Board of Directors.
  • Crooker, who currently serves as the company's President, CFO and Treasurer, will succeed Benjamin Butcher.
  • Butcher is the current CEO and Chairman of the Board. He will transition to become the Executive Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2022.
  • Furthermore, Matts Pinard has been appointed to the role of EVP, CFO and Treasurer.
  • Press Release
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on STAG
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.