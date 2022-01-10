Inflation remains a challenge, Fed Chair Jerome Powell to say at hearing
- Even with the U.S. economy expanding at its fastest pace in many years, "challenges remain" after the pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will tell the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs at his renomination hearing on Tuesday, according to a prepared statement.
- "Both the initial shutdown and the subsequent reopening of the economy were without precedent," his statement says. The rapidly rebounding economy, though, has led to "persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks and thus to elevated inflation," he said. "We know that inflation exacts a toll", especially on those less able to pay for the higher costs.
- "We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market to and prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," Powell's statement says.
- He points out that capital and liquidity levels at the country's largest and most systemically important banks are at multi-decade highs. The Fed has also worked to improve the public's access to instant payments and it has "intensified our focus and supervisory efforts on evolving threats such as climate change and cyberattacks, and expanded our analysis and monitoring of financial stability," he added.
- Congress assigned to the central bank the twin goals of achieving full employment and price stability, giving it "considerable independence" in using its tools for that aim.
- He will wrap up the statement saying, he's committed to making decisions that affect all Americans "with objectivity, integrity, and impartiality, based on the best available evidence, and in the long-standing tradition of monetary policy independence."
- Then he'll face the Senators questions. He's likely to get more questions on inflation and how he plans to tame it. In addition, the central bank has come under scrutiny for its leaders' securities trading activity, another topic likely to get some attention. In October, the Fed said it will no longer allow its officials to buy individual stocks.
- The hearing starts on Tuesday at 10:00 AM ET. Lael Brainard's nomination hearing for vice chair of the Fed will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10:00 AM.
- Previously (Nov. 22), Jerome Powell renominated for second term as Fed chair
