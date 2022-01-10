Meta Platforms delays office opening to March, requires booster shots

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is delaying fully opening offices until late March and will require booster shots from employees to work on campuses - the latest sign of the magnitude of the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19.
  • Starting March 28, employees eligible to receive boosters will need to show proof that they received one before using the offices.
  • The delay comes after Meta previously said it expected offices fully open by late January,
  • “Boosters provide increased protection,” a Meta spokesman says. “Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”
