Meta Platforms delays office opening to March, requires booster shots
Jan. 10, 2022
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is delaying fully opening offices until late March and will require booster shots from employees to work on campuses - the latest sign of the magnitude of the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19.
- Starting March 28, employees eligible to receive boosters will need to show proof that they received one before using the offices.
- The delay comes after Meta previously said it expected offices fully open by late January,
- “Boosters provide increased protection,” a Meta spokesman says. “Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”