Fusion Pharmaceuticals announces nomination of first TAT candidate under AstraZeneca tie-up

Jan. 10, 2022 5:17 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), FUSNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) has surged around 4% in after-hours trading session, after announcing the nomination of the first targeted alpha therapy (TAT) candidate under its collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
  • Through a Phase 1 study, both companies will jointly develop the novel TAT candidate, which uses Fusion's Fast-Clear linker technology to radiolabel an AstraZeneca-owned bispecific antibody with the alpha-emitting isotope, actinium-225.
  • Fusion first entered into partnership with AstraZeneca in 2020 to develop and commercialize next-generation radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, Fusion will be operationally responsible for preclinical development through first-in-human studies, while AstraZeneca will oversee subsequent clinical development. The companies will share costs equally through clinical development. IND (investigational new drug) enabling studies are ongoing.
