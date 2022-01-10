Civista Bancshares to acquire Comunibanc for $50.2M

Jan. 10, 2022 5:22 PM ETCIVB, CBCZBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will acquire Comunibanc (OTCPK:CBCZ) for ~$50.2M, or $60.59 per CBCZ share based on CIVB's closing price.

  • Each CBCZ share will receive 1.1888 CIVB shares and $30.13 in cash.

  • The acquisition is expected to be 10% accretive to CIVB's EPS in 2023 and thereafter.

  • Any tangible book value dilution created in the transaction is expected to be earned back in ~2.9 years after closing.

  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, after which one CBCZ director will join CIVB's board.

  • Based on data as of Sept. 30, the combined firm would have total assets of ~$3.3B, total net loans of ~$2.1B and total deposits of ~$2.7B.

  • The acquisition will add 7 branches in Henry and Wood Counties in Northwest Ohio and ~$276M in low-cost core deposits.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.