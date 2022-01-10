Civista Bancshares to acquire Comunibanc for $50.2M
Jan. 10, 2022 5:22 PM ETCIVB, CBCZBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will acquire Comunibanc (OTCPK:CBCZ) for ~$50.2M, or $60.59 per CBCZ share based on CIVB's closing price.
Each CBCZ share will receive 1.1888 CIVB shares and $30.13 in cash.
The acquisition is expected to be 10% accretive to CIVB's EPS in 2023 and thereafter.
Any tangible book value dilution created in the transaction is expected to be earned back in ~2.9 years after closing.
The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, after which one CBCZ director will join CIVB's board.
- Based on data as of Sept. 30, the combined firm would have total assets of ~$3.3B, total net loans of ~$2.1B and total deposits of ~$2.7B.
The acquisition will add 7 branches in Henry and Wood Counties in Northwest Ohio and ~$276M in low-cost core deposits.