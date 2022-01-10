Osisko Gold reports below-consensus preliminary Q4 revenues

Jan. 10, 2022 5:21 PM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

nugget gold

Getty Images

  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) -1.1% post-market after reporting preliminary Q4 revenues of C$50.7M, below C$53.7M analyst consensus, resulting in a quarterly record cash margin from royalty and stream interests of C$47M, or 93%.
  • Osisko says it earned 19,830 attributable gold equiv. oz. for the quarter, reaching ~80K GEOs for the full year, in-line with annual guidance of 78K-82K GEOs "despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, workforce turnover and safety issues, and other challenges currently facing the mining sector."
  • The company says it expects "further significant strengthening" of its asset base in 2022, after seeing many of its assets end up in larger, better capitalized companies, a trend it expects will continue "given the quality of our portfolio."
  • Osisko reported Q3 adjusted EPS of C$0.11 on revenues of C$50M.
