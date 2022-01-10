Allogene closes down 9% despite lifting of clinical hold; other gene editing names mixed
Jan. 10, 2022
- The removal of an FDA clinical hold on all five AlloCAR T clinical trials was not enough to boost Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) as the stock closed down ~9.4%.
- Investigations found that a chromosomal abnormality that led to the holds was unrelated to gene editing or Allogene's manufacturing process, and had no clinical significance.
- Other gene editing names were mixed on the day. The best performing was Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), which closed up 2.2%, followed closely by CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), up 2.1%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals was also up on the day.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) all closed down.
