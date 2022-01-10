NewAge shares slip 1% postmarket on lower-than-expected prelim net revenue in Q4

Jan. 10, 2022 5:39 PM ETNBEVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares slip 1% postmarket after it said it expects prelim. Q4 unaudited net revenue of $99M-$101M, relatively unchanged from $100M in Q3.
  • However, this is below its prior forecast of a high single-digit sequential increase.
  • While sales in Oct. and Nov. were in line with NBEV's expectations, sales momentum in Dec. declined due to COVID-related curbs, changing regulatory requirements in China and Europe, and backlogs in shipping lanes impacting inventory levels.
  • NBEV also announced the resignation of Brent Willis as CEO, effective immediately.
  • The firm intends to begin a search for a new CEO promptly.
  • No replacement has been appointed to serve as CEO during the transition period.
  • During this period, NBEV's board will make all CEO-level determinations and independent chairman Ed Brennan will provide additional guidance to the senior management.
