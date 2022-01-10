Nuvei announces integration with Dapper Labs' Flow

Jan. 10, 2022 5:47 PM ETNVEIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) integrates with Dapper Labs' Flow, a Web3 platform designed for blockchain applications.
  • NVEI's single-integration network provides Flow developers and marketplace customers seamless NFT purchase processing with FUSD via fiat.
  • It offers greater access for NFT platforms and the ability to target a wider consumer audience.
  • Flow will leverage NVEI's fraud prevention and risk management tools backed by artificial intelligence technology, resulting in higher conversion rates and better liquidity, simplifying instant fiat purchases for cryptocurrencies, NFTs and decentralized finance providers.
