Trigon Metals upsizes non-brokered private placement financing to $4M

Jan. 10, 2022 5:51 PM ETPNTZFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Trigon Metals (OTCPK:PNTZF) said due to strong investor demand, it is increasing its $2M non-brokered private placement financing to up to $4M.
  • The offering will now consist of up to 8.9M units at a price of $0.45/unit.
  • Each unit is comprised of 1 PNTZF share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire 1 share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Jan. 20.
  • PNTZF intends to use the net proceeds for recommencing mining at the Kombat mine, working capital and general corporate purposes.
