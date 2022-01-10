Private health insurers must cover up to 8 at-home COVID tests per month per person

Asian Woman Holding Covid Rapid Test And Waiting For Results

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

  • Beginning Jan. 15, private health insurers must cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests for each covered member, according to a new requirement from the Biden administration.
  • There will not be any deductibles, co-pays, or other cost sharing regarding the over-the-counter tests.
  • The administration is incentivizing insurers to set up programs with pharmacies and retailers so there are no out-of-pocket costs for members.
  • Tests that are purchased outside of a preferred pharmacy or retailers must still be reimbursed by the insurer or health plan, up to $12 per test.
  • At-home COVID test makers: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), OraSure (NASDAQ:OSUR), Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH), and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX).
  • For those not insured with a private plan, the federal government will distribute 500M at-home tests later this month.
