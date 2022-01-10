Private health insurers must cover up to 8 at-home COVID tests per month per person
Jan. 10, 2022 5:57 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), RHHBY, BDX, QDELLHDX, HLTH, OSURBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Beginning Jan. 15, private health insurers must cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests for each covered member, according to a new requirement from the Biden administration.
- There will not be any deductibles, co-pays, or other cost sharing regarding the over-the-counter tests.
- The administration is incentivizing insurers to set up programs with pharmacies and retailers so there are no out-of-pocket costs for members.
- Tests that are purchased outside of a preferred pharmacy or retailers must still be reimbursed by the insurer or health plan, up to $12 per test.
- At-home COVID test makers: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), OraSure (NASDAQ:OSUR), Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH), and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX).
- For those not insured with a private plan, the federal government will distribute 500M at-home tests later this month.
