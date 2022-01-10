Hot Stocks: ZNGA jumps on merger deal; DELL sets high; Consumer IPOs drop; FOLD plunges; TMUS hits low
- Stocks bounced back from an early slide Monday, finishing with a mixed performance -- an attempt to stabilize after the losses posted over the previous several days. Concerns about higher interest rates have raised valuation concerns for more speculative parts of the market.
- That concern continued to play out during Monday's session. A move out of less-established names put pressure on recent consumer IPOs. Reduced guidance caused shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) to cut their value by nearly a quarter. Meanwhile, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), On Holding (NYSE:ONON), Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) all became victims of the move out of the IPO group in general.
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) was also unable to escape from lingering pessimism. The stock extended losses posted late last week, driving to a fresh 52-week low.
- Among news-driven stocks, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was one of the standout decliners. A weak forecast prompted a double-digit percentage decline.
- Looking at some of the notable gainers, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) soared more than 40% on a deal to be acquired by Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO). Meanwhile, an analyst's upgrade allowed Dell (NYSE:DELL) to set a fresh 52-week high.
Sector In Focus
- While the broader averages recovered late in Monday's session, one sector remained particularly hard hit. Consumer stocks that recently came to market through an IPO lost ground, as investors have lost their nerve for unproven names.
- On Monday, Torrid Holdings (CURV) led the group lower. The stock plunged 23% after the retailer of plus-sized apparel warned that Omicron has cut into its results for the current quarter.
- While CURV represented the most pronounced decliner, it was hardly the only recent consumer IPO to suffer continued selling pressure. Coupang (CPNG) retreated about 7%. On Holding (ONON) and Portillo's (PTLO) both dipped about 5%, while ThredUp (TDUP) showed a 4% slide.
Standout Gainer
- Zynga (ZNGA) skyrocketed about 41% after reaching a deal to be acquired by video game behemoth Take-Two (TTWO) in a transaction valued at $12.7B.
- Under the agreement, shareholders of the maker of online games, including brands like "Words with Friends," will receive $9.86 per share. This consists of $3.50 per share in share and $6.36 in TTWO common stock.
- ZNGA jumped $2.44 to close Monday at $8.44. Shares had reached a 52-week low of $5.57 early last month.
- Meanwhile, TTWO dropped on news of the acquisition. The stock retreated 13% to close at $142.99. It also set an intraday 52-week low of $138.19.
Standout Loser
- The release of preliminary revenue sparked a 17% decline in shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD).
- The company reported that it will post 2021 revenue of about $306M for Galafold, an FDA-approved therapy for Fabry disease. That represents growth of around 17% compared to last year. Looking longer-term, FOLD projected Galafold revenues of about $350M-$365M for fiscal 2022.
- Galafold represents FOLD's only current product, meaning that its net product sales for Q4 will equal its Galafold revenue total. On that basis, the company's forecast represented a disappointment compared to analysts' expectations.
- The Wall Street community is currently looking for a 2021 revenue figure of $308.5M, with about $400M projected for 2022.
- FOLD plunged at the outset of Monday's session and added to its losses into the early afternoon, reaching an intraday 52-week low of $8.40. The stock recovered a bit in the final hours of trading but still ended the day down by $1.96 at $9.45.
- FOLD had traded at levels above $24 late in 2020 but ran into selling pressure early in 2021. This intensified in February when the company released clinical trial results for another product, AT-GAA, which was being studied for the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease.
- All told, the stock has retreated 58% over the past year.
Notable New High
- A bullish analyst comment helped Dell (DELL) buck the the uncertainty that marked most of Monday's trading. The stock climbed more than 3% to reach a fresh 52-week high.
- Bernstein upgraded DELL to Outperform from Market Perform, citing the firm's large backlog of orders and the benefit its storage business will get from a mainframe purchasing cycle. The firm also raised its price target on the stock to $72 from $63.
- DELL advanced $1.89 on the session to close at $59.88. The stock finished just off an intraday 52-week high of $60.01 set earlier in the day.
- Overall, DELL has nearly doubled over the past year.
Notable New Low
- T-Mobile (TMUS) dropped again on Monday, adding to the weakness seen late last week as investors fret about the company's outlook. The latest decline took shares to a new 52-week low.
- TMUS dropped Friday following the release of Q4 preliminary subscriber numbers. While the figures nominally topped expectations, analysts noted some signs of potential weakness.
- RBC suggested that management might have set the bar too high. At the same time, KeyBanc Capital Markets saw reasons for caution in the company's heightened churn at Sprint and its increased capex spending planned for 2022.
- TMUS dropped nearly 4% on the session to close at $105.74. Earlier in the day, the stock set an intraday 52-week low of $104.10.
- Monday's slide added to a decline posted on Friday. Shares have slipped about 9% over the past two trading sessions. TMUS set a 52-week high of $150.20 in July. Over the past six months, the stock has retreated 28%.
