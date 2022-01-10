Tesla PT raised to $1,300 by Morgan Stanley's Jonas after Q4 unit beat
Jan. 10, 2022 6:26 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +1.3% post-market, adding to today's earlier gains, after racking up up its second analyst price target increase as Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas hikes his PT to $1,300 from $1,200 while maintaining his Overweight rating, citing Q4 deliveries that came in 20% above his forecast.
- Tesla said earlier this month that Q4 deliveries surged 70% Y/Y to more than 308K units, its sixth consecutive quarterly record, prompting Jonas to raise his full-year delivery forecast to 1.46M from his previous outlook for 1.22M.
- "Not owning Tesla means not owning the one company that could make all other EV names obsolete," Jonas writes, seeing signs that the company is "accelerating its lead over its EV peers, which should not be construed as a positive for the broader sector."
- Earlier today, Tesla was named a Top Pick for 2022 by Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney, who raised his price target to $1,200 from $1,125, also citing "robust Q4 deliveries" that should signal further unit growth this year and next.
- Tesla shares gained 3% in today's trading, reversing an early 4.5% drop and breaking a streak of five straight daily losses, the stock's longest losing streak since March.