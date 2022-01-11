High-flying Devon Energy downgraded at BofA; Suncor leads list of oil favorites
Jan. 10, 2022 7:25 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN), SU, PXDEOG, OVV, COP, OXY, HES, XOM, APA, CTRA, MROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Oil and gas stocks rose more than any other sector in 2021, and Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) 173% gain was the best on the S&P 500 for the year, but Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate thinks Devon and some other top names likely are ready to take a breather.
- Leggate downgrades Devon and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Neutral from Buy, with respective $57 and $234 price targets, while cutting Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Underperform from Neutral with $19 and $23 PTs, respectively.
- In addition to the ratings changes, Leggate lists Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) among his top ideas in the sector, citing its sector-low $35/bbl breakeven price and its dividend coverage, "setting the stage for leading cash return growth off an already compelling yield proposition (~5.3% dividend yield)."
- Leggate also likes APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Hess (NYSE:HES), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) as his other top oil and gas picks for 2022.
- Overall, Leggate sees U.S. oil stocks with ~30% valuation upside, even as the market takes a more rational approach to the transition to clean energy, as the capex discipline of recent years has positioned the group to return an unprecedented amount of cash to investors.
- BofA also initiated Chesapeake Energy with a Buy rating and $90 price target.