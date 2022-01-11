YPF sees new offshore oil project producing up to 200K bbl/day - S&P Global

Jan. 10, 2022 8:08 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)RDS.B, RDS.A, EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

HDR of Offshore Jack Up Rig in The Middle of The Sea at Sunset Time

nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

  • YPF Chairman Pablo Gonzalez expects CAN 100, the company's first offshore project in years, will produce as much as 200K bbl/day, S&P Global Platts reports.
  • Argentina's biggest oil and natural gas producer cranks out ~253K bbl/day of crude overall, according to S&P Global, but Gonzalez reportedly says CAN 100's offshore resources "could equal those in Vaca Muerta."
  • YPF is beginning to explore CAN 100 after previously farming in Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), and Gonzalez says the companies - which also are exploring other blocks in the North Argentina Basin - plan to invest a combined $6B to develop the project, which could put Argentina in the same offshore development class with Brazil.
  • YPF reported Q3 earnings and revenues that exceeded analyst expectations.
