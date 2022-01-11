Peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo files for IPO

Jan. 10, 2022 9:56 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)ALTUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Woman scans QR code using ride share app

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

  • Peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo filed for a initial public offering.
  • Turo wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to raise $100M through the initial public offering, although that’s likely just a placeholder. The company plans to list on the NYSE under the ticker "TURO."
  • Turo announced in August that it had confidentially submitted a draft registration for an IPO. The Turo IPO filing comes after a Reuters report in August that peer-to-peer car sharing platform Getaround was in talks to go public through SPAC Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU).
  • Turo revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 rose 207% to $330.5M from the year-earlier period. The car sharing company reported a net loss of $129.3M for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 vs a $51.7M loss for the year-earlier period.
  • Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are listed as the lead underwriters for the IPO. Turo's biggest investors include IAC/ InterActiveCorp. (NASDAQ:IAC), August Capital, Canaan Partners, G Squared, Shasta Ventures and GV.
  • IAC reportedly has a 27% stake in Turo and IAC was reinstated with an overweight rating at JPMorgan last week on the sum-of-the-parts valuation.
