Netsreit prices upsized stock offering at $22.25

Jan. 11, 2022 2:51 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) has priced a upsized public offering of 9M shares of its common stock at $22.25/share in connection with the forward sale agreements (from 8M).
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.35M shares.
  • The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with affiliates of BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 9M shares.
  • NTST initially will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by the forward purchasers.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions of properties in the Company’s pipeline.
  • Closing date is January 13, 2022.
  • Shares down 3% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.