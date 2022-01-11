Netsreit prices upsized stock offering at $22.25
Jan. 11, 2022 2:51 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) has priced a upsized public offering of 9M shares of its common stock at $22.25/share in connection with the forward sale agreements (from 8M).
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.35M shares.
- The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with affiliates of BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 9M shares.
- NTST initially will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by the forward purchasers.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions of properties in the Company’s pipeline.
- Closing date is January 13, 2022.
- Shares down 3% after-hours.