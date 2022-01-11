TechnipFMC divests stake in Technip Energies N.V. at €13.15/share

Jan. 11, 2022 3:20 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced the sale of 9M Technip Energies N.V. shares through private sale transactions at €13.15 per share, yielding total gross proceeds of €118.4M.
  • Pursuant to the sale, representing ~5% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital, TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of ~7% of Technip Energies’ share capital.
  • The sale was conducted which included the following parties: Bpifrance Participations SA (3.6 million shares);HAL Investments, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding N.V (3.6 million shares); and Technip Energies (1.8 million shares).
  • Settlement is expected to take place on or around January 14, 2022.
  • It is subject to a 30-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies that expires on February 9, 2022.
