Ellington Financial makes equity investment in Sheridan Capital
Jan. 11, 2022 3:33 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sheridan Capital, LLC and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) jointly announced a strategic partnership whereby latter made an equity investment in former, an industry leader in originating commercial real estate bridge loans.
- Laurence Penn, CEO and President of Ellington Financial, stated, "We have been investing with the principals of Sheridan Capital for more than a decade. Over that wide range of market environments, Sheridan has continued to provide us with a steady stream of attractive commercial real estate debt investments, all while scaling its business. Meanwhile, Sheridan has built an outstanding reputation as offering efficient and flexible financing solutions to commercial real estate owners."