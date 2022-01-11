Syros outlines clinical updates and 2022 goals
Jan. 11, 2022 3:51 AM ETSyros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) provides an update on clinical development programs and outlined its strategic priorities and upcoming expected milestones.
- The company continues to advance its studies of tamibarotene, SY-2101, and SY-5609 and looks forward to three clinical data readouts this year as well as pivotal data from the SELECT-MDS-1 trial in late 2023 or early 2024.
- “Additionally, in the second half of this year we expect to nominate our new development candidate from our CDK12 program, highlighting the productivity of our gene control discovery engine and our expertise in CDK inhibition," said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Syros’ CEO.
- SYRS expects to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial of SY-2101 in Q1 2023.
- In addition, based on preclinical data that supports CDK7 inhibition’s potential across a range of hematologic malignancies, the company expects to start Phase 1 single agent study of SY-5609 in patients with relapsed blood cancers, including B-cell lymphomas in H2 2022, with data expected mid-2023.
- Syros expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023.