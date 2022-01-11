TechnipFMC announces voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris

Jan. 11, 2022 4:00 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced proceeding with the voluntary delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris.
  • Following the partial spin-off of Technip Energies and the progressive selldown of the company’s remaining ownership stake, the company has refocused as a pure-play technology and services provider to the traditional and new energies industries and has its principal place of business in Houston.
  • These actions have led the board to conclude that a single listing on the NYSE is more consistent with the company’s strategic refocus and shareholder base, and allows the company to better align with its most appropriate peer set.
  • The delisting has been approved by the board of Euronext Paris SA and the company’s shares will remain listed on the NYSE under the symbol “FTI”.
  • The holders of TFMC Euronext Shares will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until February 17, 2022.
  • TFMC Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale will be sold on the NYSE as from February 8, 2022 at the market price prevailing at the time of sale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.