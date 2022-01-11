TechnipFMC announces voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris
Jan. 11, 2022 4:00 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced proceeding with the voluntary delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris.
- Following the partial spin-off of Technip Energies and the progressive selldown of the company’s remaining ownership stake, the company has refocused as a pure-play technology and services provider to the traditional and new energies industries and has its principal place of business in Houston.
- These actions have led the board to conclude that a single listing on the NYSE is more consistent with the company’s strategic refocus and shareholder base, and allows the company to better align with its most appropriate peer set.
- The delisting has been approved by the board of Euronext Paris SA and the company’s shares will remain listed on the NYSE under the symbol “FTI”.
- The holders of TFMC Euronext Shares will be able to trade on Euronext Paris until February 17, 2022.
- TFMC Euronext Shares delivered to Société Générale will be sold on the NYSE as from February 8, 2022 at the market price prevailing at the time of sale.