European stocks climb with focus on next U.S. inflation data
Jan. 11, 2022 4:09 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.30%.
- Germany +0.95%.
- France +0.93%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8%. Gains were led by consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.
- Global investors will be looking for any clues from Fed officials as to the timing of interest rate hikes; Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing will take place on Tuesday.
- Focus is also on the next U.S. inflation reading due on Wednesday.
- The yield on German 10-year bunds fell to -0.035% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields slipped to 1.184%.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined to 1.759% from 1.779% on Monday.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.31%; CAC -0.71%; DAX +0.70% and EURO STOXX +0.71%.