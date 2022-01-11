European stocks climb with focus on next U.S. inflation data

Jan. 11, 2022 4:09 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Euro currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • London +0.30%.
  • Germany +0.95%.
  • France +0.93%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8%. Gains were led by consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.
  • Global investors will be looking for any clues from Fed officials as to the timing of interest rate hikes; Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing will take place on Tuesday.
  • Focus is also on the next U.S. inflation reading due on Wednesday.
  • The yield on German 10-year bunds fell to -0.035% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields slipped to 1.184%.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined to 1.759% from 1.779% on Monday.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.31%; CAC -0.71%; DAX +0.70% and EURO STOXX +0.71%.
