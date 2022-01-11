Big Lots sees Q4 performance at 'upper end' of expectations
Jan. 11, 2022 4:31 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) provided a long-range growth and margin outlook.
- The company's long-term outlook include: A sales goal of $8B-$10B driven by approximately 500 net store openings, merchandise sales productivity initiatives, and continued ecommerce growth; an operating margin goal of 6%-8% driven by gross margin improvement and expense leverage; return on invested capital goal of 20%-25%.
- The company also provided an update on results for Q4, through the end of fiscal December, the company's performance was at the upper end of its expectations.
- On a quarter-to-date basis through the end of fiscal December, the company achieved a two-year comparable sales increase of approximately 9%.
- The company expects to achieve a flat to low-single-digit percentage two-year comparable sales increase for fiscal January, below prior expectations vs.16.1% in FY2020, and resulting in diluted EPS for Q4 in the range of $1.80 to $1.95 vs. consensus of $2.14 (prior guidance of $2.05 to $2.20).