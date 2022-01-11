Mesabi Trust declares $1.75 dividend
Jan. 11, 2022 4:48 AM ETMesabi Trust (MSB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declares $1.75/share quarterly dividend, 23.2% increase from prior dividend of $1.42.
- Forward yield 23.83%
- Payable Feb. 20; for shareholders of record Jan. 30; ex-div Jan. 27.
- The One Dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per Unit increase in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $19,053,159 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cliffs”), the parent company of Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), which was higher than the total royalty payments of $5,925,181 received by the Trust from Cliffs in October 2020. In addition to the receipt of underpaid royalties pursuant to the AAA final award, the increase in the royalty received by the Trust for the third calendar quarter of 2021, as compared to the royalty received for the third calendar quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to higher prices for iron ore products reflected in the third quarter 2021 royalty calculations, and higher volume of shipments during the third quarter 2021, compared with shipments in the third quarter 2020.