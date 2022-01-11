EC approves Vertex's KAFTRIO + ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis in children aged 6 to 11 years
Jan. 11, 2022 5:14 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval for the label extension of KAFTRIO (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients ages 6 through 11 years old.
- CF is a progressive, multi-organ disease that affects the lungs, liver, pancreas, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands and reproductive tract.
- This medicine has also been approved by regulatory authorities in New Zealand and in Switzerland, where it is known as TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), for people with CF ages 6 and above.
