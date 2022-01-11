Zymergen debuts Automation business and shares program portfolio
Jan. 11, 2022
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) announces a new Automation business and updated portfolio.
- Zymergen’s Automation business delivers proven automation technology to organizations interested in improving the throughput, efficiency, and reliability of their lab operations.
- Working in close partnership with its own internal experts and users, ZY's Automation team created modern, robust software solutions with extensive and scalable data capture and handling tools, as well as the physical interfaces scientists need.
- The SaaS-style offering is designed to match technology and services to each customer’s specific needs, helping reduce repetitive tasks, increase speed, and free scientific and research staff to focus on higher value work.
- In addition to the Automation offering, Zymergen provided details around its refined product portfolio.
- Zymergen’s nitrogen fixation program continues to advance, with the company having achieved significant performance improvements; halving the time needed to onboard and improve strains while data collection wraps up on large scale field trials at over 50 sites in the US.
- Work is also progressing with a key partner on polymers to be used in electronics applications.
- Manufacturing scale up work for the enzymes is underway and additional enzymes are being evaluated for scale up and improvement.
- Shares up 7.3% premarket at $6.00.