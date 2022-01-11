Alphamin reports Q4 EBITDA guidance growth of 38% Q/Q to $74M; issues FY22 production guidance

Jan. 11, 2022 5:39 AM ETAlphamin Resources Corp. (AFMJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alphamin Resources (OTCPK:AFMJF) sees Q4 EBITDA of $74m, up 38% from prior quarter, as a result of increased tin production and sales volumes, together with a higher average tin price achieved of $38,084/t.
  • Contained tin production up 10% from the prior quarter to 3,114 tons.
  • Contained tin sales up 13% from the prior quarter to 3,056 tons.
  • The Group Net Cash position as at 31 December 2021 increased by $67m from the prior quarter to $68M.
  • Outlook for FY2022: Contained tin production guidance for the financial year ending December 2022 is 12,000 tons.
  • The company's quarter and year ended 31 December 2021 are expected to be released on or about 7 March 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.