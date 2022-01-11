Alphamin reports Q4 EBITDA guidance growth of 38% Q/Q to $74M; issues FY22 production guidance
Jan. 11, 2022 5:39 AM ETAlphamin Resources Corp. (AFMJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alphamin Resources (OTCPK:AFMJF) sees Q4 EBITDA of $74m, up 38% from prior quarter, as a result of increased tin production and sales volumes, together with a higher average tin price achieved of $38,084/t.
- Contained tin production up 10% from the prior quarter to 3,114 tons.
- Contained tin sales up 13% from the prior quarter to 3,056 tons.
- The Group Net Cash position as at 31 December 2021 increased by $67m from the prior quarter to $68M.
- Outlook for FY2022: Contained tin production guidance for the financial year ending December 2022 is 12,000 tons.
- The company's quarter and year ended 31 December 2021 are expected to be released on or about 7 March 2022.