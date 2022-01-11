Matador Resources announces planned retirement of CFO
Jan. 11, 2022 5:53 AM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced that after 17 years with the company, Matthew V. Hairford is retiring as President as of March 31, 2022 and is transitioning to a new role as a Special Advisor to Matador’s board and Executive Committee.
- Additionally, David E. Lancaster, whose service to the company dates back to 2003, has announced his plan to retire as EVP and CFO and is also transitioning to new duties as a Special Advisor to Matador’s board and Executive Committee.
- In assuming the roles of Special Advisors, Mr. Hairford and Mr. Lancaster are expected to work on various special projects and Board matters of significance to Matador through December 31, 2023.
- Upon Mr. Lancaster’s assumption of his Special Advisor role, his former responsibilities as CFO and leader of the planning process of Matador will be assumed by a diverse and highly experienced team currently supporting Mr. Lancaster’s activities.
- The team will include Christopher P. Calvert, Senior Vice President of Operations, W. Thomas Elsener, Senior Vice President of Reservoir Engineering and Senior Asset Manager, Robert T. Macalik, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Glenn W. Stetson, Senior Vice President of Production, and Michael D. Frenzel, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, who will also serve as principal financial officer of the Company.
- The company also announced promotions of Billy E. Goodwin to President - Operations and Van H. Singleton, II to President – Land, A&D and Planning, both effective March 31, 2022.