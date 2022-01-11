Aptiv to acquire Wind River from TPG in a cash deal worth $4.3B
Jan. 11, 2022 6:15 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is acquiring Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3B in cash.
- Wind River is delivering software for the intelligent edge. Used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. T
- Wind River generated approximately $400M in revenues in 2021.
- Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv (APTV) as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience (AS&UX) segment.
- The company will finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt.
- The acquisition is expected to close mid-year 2022.