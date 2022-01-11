Zeta announces leadership change

Jan. 11, 2022 6:15 AM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) announced the following leadership appointments to build upon its enterprise sales team.
  • Digital industry veteran, Jed Hartman has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new role leading Activations, which focuses on customer acquisition acquisition.
  • Kelly Kennedy has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of CRM, leading enterprise sales strategy for customer retention and lifetime value growth powered by the Zeta Marketing Platform.
  • With over 25 years of experience at the helm of data, technology, and marketing, Mr. Hartman has been a transformative leader at some of the industry’s most iconic companies, such as Time, Fortune, CNNMoney.com, The Washington Post, and Channel Factory.
