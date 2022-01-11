American Finance Trust closes $180M in acquisitions in 2021

Jan. 11, 2022 6:18 AM ETAmerican Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • During the year ended Dec.31, American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) acquired 69 retail properties for $179.9M (based on contract purchase price); in Q4 the company acquired 13 properties for contract purchase price of $28.1M.
  • The company also announced that leases at nine properties in its single tenant portfolio were extended during 2021, adding ~$7.2M in net straight-line rent over the new lease terms.
  • Additionally, it signed 167 new leases or lease renewals totaling 1.7M sq. feet with tenants in its open-air shopping center portfolio.
  • "The properties we acquired last year had a weighted-average cap rate of 8.3% and a weighted-average remaining lease term of 13.3 years as of each closing date. Additionally, we continued to be successful in our portfolio-wide leasing initiatives, executing 175+ new or renewed leases representing ~8.7% of our portfolio by square feet," CEO Michael Weil commented.
