FREYR Battery and Aleees form JV for LFP Cathode Manufacturing plan in Nordic
Jan. 11, 2022 6:28 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trades 4.3% higher premarket after it signed a Head of Terms agreement for pursuing a JV with the ambition to establish an LFP cathode plant in the Nordic region.
- The JV partners will seek to commence production in 2024, coinciding with the anticipated ramp-up of operations from FREYR's first Gigafactory in Mo i Rana, Norway.
- "This agreement with Aleees, which calls for the construction of the first giga scale LFP cathode plant outside mainland China, is another important step on our journey to localize and decarbonize battery cell production and their supply chains in the Nordic region," CEO Tom Einar Jensen commented.
- The JV partners plan to develop an initial 10K tonnes of LFP cathode material annually in the Nordic region by 2024, which is estimated to be sufficient to supply FREYR’s first Gigafactory.
- Secondly, it plans to quickly expand to at least 30K tonnes by 2025 using Aleees’ modular LFP plant design.