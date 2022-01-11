Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures mixed as Powell heads to Capitol Hill
- Stock index futures point to a mixed open after a whipsaw session to start the week.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are up a little and S&P (SPX) and Dow (INDU) futures are lower.
- "We managed to throw a wrench (albeit a small one) into the 2022 script late in the New York session last night," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "After an early sharp yield selloff continued to put pressure on tech stocks, 10yr yields finished the day ever-so-slightly lower for the first time in 2022, declining -0.2bps, ending a run of 7 straight increases."
- "The reversal in equity fortunes clearly hinged on the tech sector performance; the Nasdaq finished +0.05% higher, basically unchanged, after being -2.78% lower intraday, which was more than -10% off the all-time highs."
- The 10-year yield is off 2 basis points to 1.76% this morning.
- With eyes still on the Fed, and how hawkish it plans to be, Fed Chairman Jay Powell's renomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee will be the day's focus.
- The hearing starts at 10 a.m. ET and Powell's opening remarks says that inflation remains a challenge.
- The more hawkish Powell sounds today, the sooner Treasury yield curve flattening will happen, ING says.
- "There is no doubt about cross-party support for a second four-year term, but the prospect for abrupt policy tightening is keeping investors up at night," they add. "The first task will be for markets to gauge how aggressive the Fed will be in its tightening process. The opening statement released late yesterday contains no surprise but pointed questions by senators on the Fed's inflation surprise, and reponse, should see Powell under pressure to describe its strategy in more details."
- Before Powell, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak on Bloomberg TV and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at a virtual event.
