CME international ADV rises 4% in 2021

Jan. 11, 2022 6:34 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) records its international average daily volume of 5.5M contracts in 2021 (+4% Y/Y).
  • Reflecting all trading done outside the United States, was driven largely by growth in interest rate products, up 19%.
  • In 2021, ADV for Europe, Middle East and Africa hit a record 4M contracts (+3% Y/Y) led by a strong performance in interest rate and agricultural products in the region, up 15% and 7% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Asia Pacific 2021 ADV reached a record 1.3M contracts in 2021 (+5% Y/Y) and driven by 34% growth in interest rate products and 10% growth in agricultural products in the region.
  • Canada ADV grew to a record 128,000 contracts in 2021 (+6% Y/Y) and driven by a strong performance in interest rate and FX products, up 32% and 9% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Latin America ADV grew to 122,000 contracts in 2021 (+5% Y/Y) led by 20% growth in agricultural products and 10% growth in energy products in the region.
  • Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 19.6M contracts in 2021 (+3% Y/Y) and was largely driven growth in interest rate products, up 15% over 2020.
