Azul's December traffic fell ~2% vs. same period in 2019
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports December passenger traffic fell 1.9% to 2.9B vs. pre-pandemic levels; 4Q21 RPK of 7.77B vs. 8.08B in 4Q19.
- Domestic passenger traffic increased 20.9% compared to December 2019 on a domestic capacity increase of 20.9%, resulting in a load factor of 82.3%.
- “Our December traffic results continued the momentum seen throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, with strong revenue performance from both leisure and corporate segments. While it is early to determine the exact impact of the omicron variant in Brazil, these results give us confidence in the competitive advantages of our business model and our plans for 2022,” says John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.