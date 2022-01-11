Plastic Energy, TotalEnergies sign pact for an advanced recycling project in Spain
Jan. 11, 2022 6:38 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Plastic Energy and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) inks an agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling.
- Under the pact, Plastic Energy plans to build a second advanced recycling plant in Sevilla, Spain, in addition to their existing operational plant, which will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL using Plastic Energy’s patented recycling technology.
- TotalEnergies will convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.
- The plant will process and convert 33,000 tons of post-consumer end-of-life plastic waste yearly and is expected to become operational in early 2025.
- Previously both parties in September 2020 had announced a JV to build a plastic waste conversion facility with a capacity of 15,000 tonnes per year at the TotalEnergies Grandpuits zero-crude platform in France.
- The project is expected to be operational in 2023.
- Additionally, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems and TotalEnergies announced a strategic partnership in October 2021 for a similar recycling plant in Texas, U.S.A.
