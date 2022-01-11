New York City REIT reports 12% growth in Q4 cash rent collection

Jan. 11, 2022 6:45 AM ETNew York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) reported that its investors benefited from an exceptional Total Return in 2021 of 37%, outperforming several peer and index benchmarks.
  • The company increased cash rent collection rate to 94% in Q4, 12% higher Y/Y; out of the total, 97% of original cash rent collection is from NYC's top 10 tenants.
  • NYC collected 100% of the deferred rent due in 3Q21 and 4Q21.
  • The company completed 12 new leases in 2021 and $4.3M of annualized straight-line.
  • Leasing Pipeline is expected to increase portfolio occupancy to 87% and occupancy at 9 Times Square by 5%.
  • NYC's estimated per-share net asset value ranges from $22.12 - $28.10; estimate of 2022 property-level income results in an estimated NAV per share of $22.12 - $28.10, indicating significant upside potential for NYC shareholders.
