CVS Health raises FY21 guidance

Jan. 11, 2022 6:45 AM ETCVSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Ahead of its investor conference, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) raised its full year 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance range to $5.87 to $5.92 from $5.50 to $5.61.
  • The company also raised its FY21 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.33 to $8.38 from at least $8.00 vs. $8.04 consensus.
  • The Company also re-affirm its FY22 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $7.04 to $7.24 and its Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30 vs. $8.26 consensus.
  • An audio and video webcast of the presentation will be broadcast through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website.
