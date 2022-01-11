Friendable acquires iconic music distribution company Artist Republik, expanding fan pass livestream offering

Jan. 11, 2022 6:55 AM ETFriendable, Inc. (FDBL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Friendable (OTCPK:FDBL) announced acquisition and business combination between Fan Pass Live and Artist Republik.
  • This marks the company’s closing of this restricted equity-based transaction and confirms Artist Republik is now officially a Friendable company, alongside Fan Pass.
  • The acquisition will add ~100,000 active music artists, various music distribution services, increased revenues along with more than tripling the company’s technology assets
  • The addition will solidify the platform’s all-encompassing suite of products and services and allow artists, particularly independent artists, to gain more control over their music, positioning Fan Pass Live as the only all-inclusive artist offering.
  • The offering also provides artists more autonomy and freedom over their own music, ticketing streams, blog/social promotion, custom merchandise development, beats/samples sales and more, all without being signed to a record label or giving up their creative rights.
