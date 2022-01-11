Build-A-Bear Workshop guides for record profitability
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) updates guidance ahead of a presentation later today at the ICR Conference.
- The retailer says projected results reflect continued progress in strategic initiatives, including the acceleration of its digital transformation, the rapid evolution of its omnichannel capabilities and the ability to leverage its financial strength to drive profitable growth.
- For FY21, BBW expects to report revenue of $408M to $412M vs. a prior expectation for $390M to $400M and the consensus mark of $393M. Pre-tax income is anticipated to be in the range of $49M to $51M. EBITDA is seen landing in the range of $61.5M to $63.5M. vs. a prior expectation for $55M to $60M. Capital expenditures are seen being in the range of $7M to $8M and depreciation and amortization to be approximately $12.5M.
- CEO update: “We have continued to see positive momentum in our business throughout the current fourth quarter and combined with our record-breaking profit in the first nine-month period, we expect fiscal 2021 to deliver the Company’s highest profitability as it enters its 25th year of operations."
