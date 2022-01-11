Danaher raises Q4 core revenue guidance ahead of conference
Jan. 11, 2022 6:57 AM ETDHRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) +1.3% expects Q4 core revenue growth to be above the Company's previously announced guidance.
- Q4 estimated revenues increased at a high-teens to low-twenties percent range year-over-year, with estimated non-GAAP core revenue growth in the high-teens percent range.
- Mr. Blair stated, "Our team delivered an outstanding finish to 2021, with better-than-expected results across all three reporting segments led by Life Sciences and Diagnostics. We were particularly pleased with the strength of our base business across the portfolio, which was up approximately 10% in the quarter. We also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand."
- The company will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Press Release