Canadian Natural Resources plans 25% boost to full-year capex
Jan. 11, 2022 7:02 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) unveils a 2022 capital spending plan of C$4.3B (US$3.44B), 25% above its 2021 estimate of ~C$3.5B.
- Beyond a base capital budget of ~C$3.6B, Canadian Natural says it is targeting C$700M of incremental strategic growth capex, all in Alberta, due to the province's attractive fiscal and income tax environment.
- The company also guides for this year's total production at 1.27M-1.32M boe/day, a bit higher than 1.19M-1.26M boe/day it had estimated for 2021, with a production mix of 46% light and synthetic crude oil, 28% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas.
- Since achieving net debt levels in 2021 below C$15B, Canadian Natural says it plans to allocate 50% of free cash flow to share repurchases and 50% of free cash flow to the balance sheet in 2022.
- Last month, Canadian Natural rivals Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil all raised their capex and production expectations (I, II, III).