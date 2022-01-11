Canadian Natural Resources plans 25% boost to full-year capex

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) unveils a 2022 capital spending plan of C$4.3B (US$3.44B), 25% above its 2021 estimate of ~C$3.5B.
  • Beyond a base capital budget of ~C$3.6B, Canadian Natural says it is targeting C$700M of incremental strategic growth capex, all in Alberta, due to the province's attractive fiscal and income tax environment.
  • The company also guides for this year's total production at 1.27M-1.32M boe/day, a bit higher than 1.19M-1.26M boe/day it had estimated for 2021, with a production mix of 46% light and synthetic crude oil, 28% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas.
  • Since achieving net debt levels in 2021 below C$15B, Canadian Natural says it plans to allocate 50% of free cash flow to share repurchases and 50% of free cash flow to the balance sheet in 2022.
  • Last month, Canadian Natural rivals Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil all raised their capex and production expectations (I, II, III).
