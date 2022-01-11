Organigram jumps 8% on FQ1 top-line beat driven by higher recreational-use cannabis sales

Jan. 11, 2022 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) gains 8.1% premarket after announcing financial results for fiscal Q1 ended November 30, 2021.
  • Net revenue increased 57% Y/Y to $30.4M, beating analyst expectations of $23.28M. The increase was primarily due to an increase in adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue.
  • FQ1 adjusted gross margin was 18%, compared to 10% in Q1 2021. This rise was largely due to reduced cultivation costs partially offset by a shift in the sales mix to value-priced products and brands with a lower ASP.
  • Negative adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.9M compared to $5.7M in Q1 2021.
  • Net loss was $1.3M vs. $34.3M in prior year.
  • Organigram currently expects a solid Q2 fiscal 2022 revenue which will be significantly higher than FQ2 2021, largely due to stronger forecasted market growth and the increasing number of retail stores.
  • Net revenue growth is expected to grow from 4.4% in FQ1 2021 to 7.5% in FQ1 2022.
  • OGI also expects to be positioned to generate more revenue growth from the production of soft chews and other edible products.
  • The Company also expects to realize additional revenue through the recent acquisition of Laurentian.
